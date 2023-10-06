Tinkler staying cool as in-form Gateshead prepare for Altrincham clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gateshead defender Robbie Tinkler has refused to get carried away by his side’s strong start to the National League season.

The Heed recovered from what was only their third defeat of the season at Bromley last weekend by coming from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win against Wealdstone at the International Stadium in midweek. That win ensured Mike Williamson’s men will head into Saturday’s home clash with play-off rivals Altrincham sat in fourth place in the table.

Robbie Tinkler equalised for Gateshead against Hartlepool United at the Suit Direct Stadium. Credit Charles Waugh

The win over the Stones took Gateshead on to 25 points from their opening 14 games, a total they did not reach last season until they battled to a 1-1 draw at Barnet in early January. Some have speculated the Heed could well be ‘the dark horses’ to claim a play-off spot come the end of the season – but Tinkler is adamant his side will only focus on what lies immediately ahead of them.

He told The Echo: “We are 12 games in and nothing is ever won in 12 games.

“It goes both ways, we are looking at play-offs, we look above us in the table, teams are flying and there is a long way to go in the season.

“That’s for every club in the division, no matter where they are in the table. We just focus day-to-day, game-to-game, it’s all we look for. If some people want to get carried away, fair play, but we are just focused on the job we have to do each and every day.”

Gateshead’s upturn in form has coincided with Tinkler reverting to a position he first experienced during his first spell at the International Stadium.

The former Middlesbrough academy graduate is playing at the heart of a three-man defence alongside recent signing Joe Grayson and ex-Sunderland youngster Kenton Richardson. Since the trio came together, the Heed have kept five clean sheets in nine games and have conceded more than one goal just once during that time.

Tinkler admitted he is relishing the ‘different responsibility’ when he was handed his new position by former Newcastle United defender Williamson and believes he is well-suited to the role.

He said: “As a team, we are enjoying it at the minute, we are playing some good stuff and we are creating chances.

“Before the last two games, we kept four clean sheets on the spin and that was important for us because we were trying to shore ourselves up at the back and we seem to have steadied up a bit.

“I’ve got a slightly different role now and I played there just before Mike came in and it allows me to get plenty of touches of the ball. It gives me a different responsibility; it seems to suit a few of my characteristics and I have to say I’m really enjoying it.”

Connor McBride celebrates after scoring his second goal in Gateshead’s 2-1 home win against Wealdstone (photo Jack McGraghan)

Gateshead’s play-off credentials will be given a severe test at the International Stadium on Saturday when long-term adversaries Altrincham come calling.

The two clubs have met in the National League North, National League and FA Cup in recent years and their meetings tend to produce high-quality affairs.

Tinkler is preparing for what he described as ‘a bit of a war’ as his side look to build on their impressive display and result against Wealdstone and continue the good feeling on the south bank of the Tyne.

He said: “Every time we play Alty, it’s a bit of a war, it’s about who runs the hardest, it’s about who has more inner drive and we know it will be another tough test. But I think every game, the big results we’ve had, no through fortune, they have come through hard work and on Tuesday it was maybe the first time we felt it about.