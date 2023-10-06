News you can trust since 1873
The Sunderland team to face Middlesbrough as Tony Mowbray manages injury issues: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 6th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats have won five of their last six matches and are fourth in the table following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Watford.

Mowbray is still dealing with several injury issues, though, with Pierre Ekwah, Bradley Dack and Dennis Cirkin still sidelined, while Alex Pritchard is managing a calf strain.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Middlesbrough:

The Sunderland keeper has kept back-to-back clean sheets against Sheffield Wednesday and Watford.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper has kept back-to-back clean sheets against Sheffield Wednesday and Watford. Photo: Frank Reid

Huggins switched from left-back to right-back against Watford and scored an excellent goal to open the scoring.

2. RB: Niall Huggins

Huggins switched from left-back to right-back against Watford and scored an excellent goal to open the scoring. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland’s captain was perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty against Watford but produced another strong performance on the whole.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

Sunderland’s captain was perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty against Watford but produced another strong performance on the whole. Photo: Frank Reid

The centre-back continues to impress in the heart of Sunderland’s defence and almost scored his third of the season from a set-piece against Watford.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

The centre-back continues to impress in the heart of Sunderland’s defence and almost scored his third of the season from a set-piece against Watford. Photo: Frank Reid

