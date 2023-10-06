The Sunderland team to face Middlesbrough as Tony Mowbray manages injury issues: Predicted XI gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats have won five of their last six matches and are fourth in the table following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Watford.
Mowbray is still dealing with several injury issues, though, with Pierre Ekwah, Bradley Dack and Dennis Cirkin still sidelined, while Alex Pritchard is managing a calf strain.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Middlesbrough:
