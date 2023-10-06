Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Patterson says Sunderland have built on last season’s sixth-place finish and is now looking forward to facing Middlesbrough at a packed-out Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have taken 19 points from their opening 10 league games this campaign, with goalkeeper Patterson keeping his fourth clean sheet of the season during Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old has started every Championship fixture since Sunderland were promoted to the second tier last year and says confidence has grown within a young squad.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously at the start of the season it was a little bit different having done so well last season,” said Patterson when making comparisons to the last campaign. “I think we’ve taken off from the same place we left really. We are performing really well.

“I think at the start of the season we looked at the division and thought it was going to be tougher, but full credit to the lads and we’ve done really well and performed really well to put us where we are in the league. Hopefully we can continue that now for the rest of the season.”

Sunderland are fourth in the Championship ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light, which will kick off at an earlier time of 12:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a tricky start this season, Michael Carrick’s side, who were also in the play-offs last term, have won their last three league games, while both teams will be hoping to maintain their momentum before another international break.

“Yeah the stadium will be packed for that one and it’s another big game, another game we’ll be looking to take three points from,” Patterson added.

“It’s always a key thing when it’s an international break you want to go in there with good momentum having won the last game and having time to relax sort of thing. The games have been coming thick and fast recently.”

Sunderland will return to action after the international break when they travel to Stoke on Saturday, October 21.