Former Sunderland academy player Sam Greenwood says his family will be rooting for Middlesbrough during Saturday’s match between the two clubs - despite being Black Cats supporters.

Greenwood came through the ranks on Wearside but was sold to Arsenal in 2018, without making a senior appearance for Sunderland. The 21-year-old is now under contract at Leeds but signed for Middlesbrough on loan this summer, and made his first Boro start during Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Cardiff.

When asked about Saturday’s match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, Greenwood replied: “My family are all Sunderland fans, they’ll be there, but I’ve put my dad in the away end with the Boro fans. He doesn’t mind. He’s just supporting me, I’m sure he’ll want Boro to win, he supports his son all the time.”

“I went to school in Sunderland so literally all my mates are Sunderland fans but I just have to be professional about it. I’m a Middlesbrough player now and I’ll fight for Middlesbrough. It’s all about the team I’m at so I’m going to go for the win.”

Greenwood started in the No 10 position against Cardiff, with Matt Crooks dropping to the bench due to an injury niggle, as Boro recorded their third consecutive league win ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wearside.