News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

New Middlesbrough signing addresses Sunderland connection and explains transfer from Leeds United

Former Sunderland academy player Sam Greenwood has been discussing his loan transfer from Leeds United to Middlesbrough.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:54 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland player Sam Greenwood says he’s excited to be back in the North East after signing for Middlesbrough on loan.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks on Wearside but was sold to Arsenal in 2018, before joining Leeds United two years later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Greenwood, who has made 35 senior appearances for Leeds, completed his loan move to Boro during the final week of the transfer window and could make his debut against Blackburn this weekend.

“I’m over the moon," said Greenwood after completing his temporary move to Boro. "Being from the North-East, I know how big of a club it is and I’m just excited.

Most Popular

"It’s really nice to be back. Having my family here to support me and all those extra bits of help, it’s really nice.

"I’m just excited to be playing for Middlesbrough. I can’t wait to kick on and get some valuable minutes under my belt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I just want to play as well as we can as a team and push for everything that’s possible."

Asked about the Boro fans and his Sunderland connection, Greenwood replied: "Yeah, I think they’ll be supportive. There’s been a lot of Sunderland players who’ve played for Middlesbrough and vice-versa, so I don’t think it’s too bad."

Greenwood could play against Sunderland when the Black Cats face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, October 7.

The match has been moved to a 12:30pm kick-off after being selected in the latest round of televised fixtures.

Related topics:Sam GreenwoodSunderlandNorth EastMiddlesbroughArsenalLeeds UnitedBoroBlackburnLeeds