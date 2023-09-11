Watch more videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland player Sam Greenwood says he’s excited to be back in the North East after signing for Middlesbrough on loan.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks on Wearside but was sold to Arsenal in 2018, before joining Leeds United two years later.

Greenwood, who has made 35 senior appearances for Leeds, completed his loan move to Boro during the final week of the transfer window and could make his debut against Blackburn this weekend.

“I’m over the moon," said Greenwood after completing his temporary move to Boro. "Being from the North-East, I know how big of a club it is and I’m just excited.

"It’s really nice to be back. Having my family here to support me and all those extra bits of help, it’s really nice.

"I’m just excited to be playing for Middlesbrough. I can’t wait to kick on and get some valuable minutes under my belt.

"I just want to play as well as we can as a team and push for everything that’s possible."

Asked about the Boro fans and his Sunderland connection, Greenwood replied: "Yeah, I think they’ll be supportive. There’s been a lot of Sunderland players who’ve played for Middlesbrough and vice-versa, so I don’t think it’s too bad."

Greenwood could play against Sunderland when the Black Cats face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, October 7.