Sunderland recorded their fifth win in six games after a 2-0 victory over Watford at the Stadium of Light - and there was plenty to talk about after the match.

Niall Huggins opened the scoring with an excellent run and strike in the 43rd minute, before Abdoullah Ba added a second after the interval.

There was also a red card for Watford substitute Ryan Andrews four minutes from time after a late tackle on Jack Clarke.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

‘There’s only one Bradley Lowery’

Before the match a flag was displayed in The Roker End to pay tribute to Bradley Lowery.

Fans have stood in solidarity with Bradley’s family after a football supporter mocked the child’s death during last week’s match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland fan Bradley captured the nation’s hearts during his battle with neuroblastoma, but succumbed to the illness aged six in 2017.

In the sixth minute against Watford, both sets of supporters stood and applauded while chanting, ‘there’s only one Bradley Lowery.’

Stadium of Light power failure

Before the match it was announced there had been a major power failure at the Stadium of Light, meaning club staff and partners had ‘worked around the clock’ to ensure the fixture proceeded as planned.

Before the players came out to warm up, only some of the floodlights were turned on as some of the pitch wasn’t fully lit.

The remaining lights were eventually turned on and there were no disruptions during the match.

Watford’s penalty appeal

Before Huggins opened the scoring two minutes before half-time, Watford felt they had a strong case for a penalty in the 41st minute.

A free-kick was floated into Sunderland’s box, where Francisco Sierralta waited for the ball to drop and was knocked over by Luke O’Nien.

Nothing was given as Tony Mowbray’s side took the lead just two minutes later.

Dean Whitehead back on Wearside

There was a familiar face on the opposition’s bench as former Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead returned to the Stadium of Light.

Whitehead joined Watford as an assistant head coach in June this year as part of Valerien Ismael’s backroom team.

The 41-year-old previously worked with Ismael at Turkish club Besiktas and left his coaching role at Cardiff in January.

Injured players still involved

Sunderland still have several first-team players out injured, yet those who are sidelined remain involved on matchdays.

After the pre-match warm-ups, Timothee Pembele, who is building up his fitness after a long-term setback, stood outside the home dressing room and clasped hands with his Black Cats teammates.

Aji Alese, who is expected to return after this month’s international break, did the same thing after the match as the squad enjoyed another win.

Watford’s frustrations boil over

After falling two goals down, Watford’s frustrations boiled over in the closing stages.

O’Nien tangled with Hornets midfielder Imran Louza near the halfway line, before the Watford player pushed his opponent to the ground.

Louza was subsequently booked along with Watford keeper Bachmann, who ran all the way over to complain to referee Andy Davies.