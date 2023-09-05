News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Why PSG allowed Timothee Pembele to join Sunderland and what fans can expect from new Cats signing

We get the inside track on new Sunderland signing Timothee Pembele - who joined the Black Cats from PSG on transfer deadline day.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland completed the signing of French defender Timothee Pembele on transfer deadline day - but what can fans expect?

The 20-year-old right-back signed a five-year deal at the Stadium of Light as he joined the Black Cats from PSG for an undisclosed fee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To find out more, we caught up with French football expert Jonathan Johnson, who reports for CBS, to ask about Pembele’s credentials.

What type of player is Pembele?

Most Popular

JJ: “He is a versatile defender who spends most of his time in the full-back or wing-back roles looking to get forward while remaining responsible defensively.

“Realistically, Achraf Hakimi and Nordi Mukiele were far ahead of him in the pecking order at PSG.”

Why did PSG allow him to leave?

JJ: “He has struggled to make the breakthrough at senior level and also suffered a nasty injury while on loan with Bordeaux which set him back in terms of his development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Even with a full season on loan, it probably would have been hard for him to make the jump. Without it, though, it was impossible for Pembele to make up the ground that he had lost.”

What are his main attributes and areas where he could improve?

JJ: “He moves the ball well and has a good eye for a pass, but he is not the most physical and needs to work on his delivery.

“With a bit of confidence and a fresh start, he could still develop into a good level defender. Getting away from Paris has arguably come at the right moment in his career.”

Do you think he’s ready for a move to the Championship in England?

JJ: “Like I said, he is not the most physical so that and the pace of games might take him by surprise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“However, his tactical understanding of the game will be strong given his eduction and he should be able to grow into his new challenge with a few French talents already in the squad - notably fellow PSG graduate Adil Aouchiche.”

Is there anything else Sunderland fans should know about him?

JJ: “Despite still being just 20, he has already scored for both PSG and Bordeaux at senior level which shows that he can be a useful goal threat at times. That is something that few might expect that he has in his locker.”

Related topics:SunderlandStadium of LightPSGCBS