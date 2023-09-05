Watch more videos on Shots!

Sunderland completed the signing of French defender Timothee Pembele on transfer deadline day - but what can fans expect?

The 20-year-old right-back signed a five-year deal at the Stadium of Light as he joined the Black Cats from PSG for an undisclosed fee.

To find out more, we caught up with French football expert Jonathan Johnson, who reports for CBS, to ask about Pembele’s credentials.

What type of player is Pembele?

JJ: “He is a versatile defender who spends most of his time in the full-back or wing-back roles looking to get forward while remaining responsible defensively.

“Realistically, Achraf Hakimi and Nordi Mukiele were far ahead of him in the pecking order at PSG.”

Why did PSG allow him to leave?

JJ: “He has struggled to make the breakthrough at senior level and also suffered a nasty injury while on loan with Bordeaux which set him back in terms of his development.

“Even with a full season on loan, it probably would have been hard for him to make the jump. Without it, though, it was impossible for Pembele to make up the ground that he had lost.”

What are his main attributes and areas where he could improve?

JJ: “He moves the ball well and has a good eye for a pass, but he is not the most physical and needs to work on his delivery.

“With a bit of confidence and a fresh start, he could still develop into a good level defender. Getting away from Paris has arguably come at the right moment in his career.”

Do you think he’s ready for a move to the Championship in England?

JJ: “Like I said, he is not the most physical so that and the pace of games might take him by surprise.

“However, his tactical understanding of the game will be strong given his eduction and he should be able to grow into his new challenge with a few French talents already in the squad - notably fellow PSG graduate Adil Aouchiche.”

Is there anything else Sunderland fans should know about him?