Kristjaan Speakman explains Sunderland's fourth and final deadline-day signing as Adil Aouchiche signs
Sunderland have concluded their fourth and final signing of deadline day after Adil Aouchiche signed a five-year deal on Wearside.
Aouchiche, a former French youth international who came up through the ranks at PSG, has joined from FC Lorient for an undisclosed fee.
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman conceded that the 21-year-old had not had much regular football of late but said that the club were confident that he could thrive on Wearside.
"Adil broke onto the scene in the French top tier and despite his age, he has made a significant number of appearances," he said.
"More recently he has not played regularly, but we believe in his talent and flexibility, and his potential to further improve in our environment.
"His challenge now is to break into a highly competitive team and forge his way in the Championship, but we are looking forward to supporting him in that process and we will ensure he has everything he needs to succeed throughout his time at the Stadium of Light.”
Sunderland's business is now all but done for the summer window, with the only question remainign being whether Norwich City have concluded a deal for Danny Batth in time.