Kristjaan Speakman reacts to 'important' Sunderland transfer as PSG full back arrives
Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed the arrival of PSG full back Timothée Pembélé
Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland's signing of Timothée Pembélé is a big coup for the club after the PSG full back signed a five-year deal on Wearside.
The Black Cats have paid an undisclosed fee to make the youngster their third addition of transfer deadline day.
Pembélé has arrived to add depth and competition to the full-back department following Lynden Gooch's departure for Stoke City.
The 20-year-old has significant Ligue 1 experience and made a number of appearances for PSG after returning from a long-term injury in February.
Speakman says Sunderland will be patient in allowing the youngster to build his fitness but believes he will prove to be an important player for the club in time.
"Timothée possesses a range of attributes that we wanted to add to our squad this summer, which will build depth and add competition within the group," Mowbray said.
"The fact he has chosen to commit his long-term future to our club is a testament to our continued progress and we look forward to helping him settle into life at Sunderland AFC.
"We will be patient with him as he builds his fitness and then competes for a place in our team, but we are delighted to welcome Timothée to Wearside and believe he can become an important player for us.”
The arrival of Pembele is set to be followed by FC Lorient attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche.