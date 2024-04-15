Richardson lauds team spirit as Gateshead claim National League play-off spot
Kenton Richardson believes a spirit of togetherness has helped Gateshead defy the odds to secure a National League play-off place.
After a season impacted by key injuries and the departure of former manager Mike Williamson and a number of players midway through the campaign, the Heed claimed their play-off spot with a narrow win against champions Chesterfield at the International Stadium on Monday night.
Rob Elliot’s men went into the game on the back of consecutive away defeats after emerging without a point from trips to AFC Fylde and Maidenhead United - but showed they were up for the fight when two Luke Hannant penalties put them in control against a lively Spireites side. The visitors got back into the game with an unfortunate own-goal from Heed defender Louis Storey after half-time - but they couldn’t find an equaliser as Gateshead got the three points they needed to confirm their top seven place.
With Wednesday night’s home game against Aldershot Town quickly followed by Saturday’s International Stadium meeting with Bromley next on the agenda, Richardson gave an insight into the Heed dressing room as he pondered why they have seen off the challenge of several big-name clubs to secure a play-off spot.
He told The Echo: “It’s a credit to everyone at the club. It’s a real cliche - but it’s down to the volunteers, all of the staff, the coaches, Rob, Mags, Louis and everyone. It’s been a massive shift but that’s what this football club is all about. It’s about coming together and we haven’t got the resources other clubs have but we have that spirit. It comes down to character and we are all mates in the dressing room. We would die for each other on the pitch, we stick together and this is a fantastic group, it’s a fantastic club, and it’s one that I am proud to represent.”
Richardson has been a consistent presence in the Heed defence throughout the season and was one of few players to have played each and every minute of three games in the space of just five days. With little time to rest before the midweek meeting with Aldershot, the former Hartlepool United and Sunderland defender stressed everyone in the squad will continue giving their all to continue what has already been a memorable season.
He said: “I feel alright now but it was probably the last 30 minutes of the second-half, that was a slog. Credit to all of the boys because we have dug deep. There are lads that played Saturday and they’ve had to come in and play tonight. Everyone has played a part in helping us get over the line. I just love playing football, we all do and you can see that from the way we play. The enjoyment is there and that’s what we want to do. We are here to play football and to try and take this club forward.”
