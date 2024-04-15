Tom Watson warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDTom Watson warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland U21s player rating photos after Middlesbrough loss - including four 7s following Tom Watson goal

Player ratings after Sunderland U21s were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 15th Apr 2024, 21:49 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 22:39 BST

Sunderland’s under-21s side were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light despite – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?

Tom Watson managed to draw the hosts level just before the hour mark, following Sonny Finch’s first-half opener, yet the visitors took all three points in the Premier League 2 fixture following George Gitau’s winner nine minutes from time.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:

Made a few heavy passes but did well to tip AJ Bridge’s effort onto the post just before half-time. Beaten by a deflected effort late on. 6

1. Adam Richardson - 6

Made a few heavy passes but did well to tip AJ Bridge’s effort onto the post just before half-time. Beaten by a deflected effort late on. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Took a hefty whack in the closing stages and made some committed challenges at right-back. Defended well on the whole. 7

2. Thomas Lavery - 7

Took a hefty whack in the closing stages and made some committed challenges at right-back. Defended well on the whole. 7 Photo: National World

A costly error led to Middlesbrough’s opener when he kicked the ball against opposing forward Sonny Finch. Conceded possession again before half-time before Bridge’s effort was saved by Richardson. 5

3. Henry Fieldson - 5

A costly error led to Middlesbrough’s opener when he kicked the ball against opposing forward Sonny Finch. Conceded possession again before half-time before Bridge’s effort was saved by Richardson. 5 Photo: National World

Was composed on the ball in the first half, while Sunderland limited Boro’s chances from open play. 6

4. Luke Bell - 6

Was composed on the ball in the first half, while Sunderland limited Boro’s chances from open play. 6 Photo: National World

