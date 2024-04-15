Sunderland’s under-21s side were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light despite – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?
Tom Watson managed to draw the hosts level just before the hour mark, following Sonny Finch’s first-half opener, yet the visitors took all three points in the Premier League 2 fixture following George Gitau’s winner nine minutes from time.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:
1. Adam Richardson - 6
Made a few heavy passes but did well to tip AJ Bridge’s effort onto the post just before half-time. Beaten by a deflected effort late on. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Thomas Lavery - 7
Took a hefty whack in the closing stages and made some committed challenges at right-back. Defended well on the whole. 7 Photo: National World
3. Henry Fieldson - 5
A costly error led to Middlesbrough’s opener when he kicked the ball against opposing forward Sonny Finch. Conceded possession again before half-time before Bridge’s effort was saved by Richardson. 5 Photo: National World
4. Luke Bell - 6
Was composed on the ball in the first half, while Sunderland limited Boro’s chances from open play. 6 Photo: National World