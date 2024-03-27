Elliot hails Gateshead progress after big win against Hartlepool United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gateshead interim manager Rob Elliot believes his side's 7-1 hammering of Hartlepool United shows just how far they have come in recent months.

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper shuffled his pack after Saturday's 3-2 win at National League play-off rivals Altrincham as Kain Adom, Regan Booty and Louis Storey came in for Ben Worman, Marcus Dinanga and Mamadou Jobe, who had been recalled by Cambridge United just hours before kick-off at the International Stadium.

Gateshead celebrate during their 7-1 home win against Hartlepool United (photo Charlie Waugh)

It was Pools that started on the front foot and they were rewarded for a lively opening to the game when Joe Grey punished some poor defensive play from the Heed with a neat finish beyond home debutant Nathan Harness. A Luke Hannant penalty ensured the game was level at half-time but there was no doubt over which side would take all three points as Gateshead blew away Kevin Phillips' side with a stunning second-half display.

Kieron Evans put the Heed in front for the first time in the game just three minutes after the restart and they roared out of sight with a brace from on-loan Derby County youngster Dajaune Brown and single strikes from Regan Booty and Callum Whelan. An own goal from Pools substitute Courtney Duffus only rounded of a dismal night from his side as he flicked a corner-kick beyond the helpless Pete Jameson.

The win coupled with Solihull Moors' home defeat against Southend United means Gateshead will head into the bank holiday weekend sat in fourth place in the National League table - but Elliot insisted calm heads are needed as his players look to put a successful end of what has already been a remarkable season.

He told The Echo: "It was near perfect and any victory against a top team is a good thing. Obviously the scoreline stands out but when it's one-all at half-time, it shows if you keep doing the right things, keep knocking on the door, stay patient, not get frustrated, the game does open up and that's what happened. I'm just so pleased and so proud of the lads.

"The mentality of this team is incredible and it was a big night for them. They (Hartlepool) brought a fantastic following and it could have been one that could have been a bit awkward in terms of the occasion but it just goes to show the group is growing and maturing because this is a young squad. I just have to make sure we reset and go again Friday because we can't go into Friday on the back of this and not get a result."

Elliot also praised the performance of striker Brown as the 18-year-old continued to shown just why he is so highly rated by parent club Derby. The striker's brace took his Heed tally to seven goals in his last seven appearances in all competitions and Elliot believes he is reaping the rewards of showing a patient approach with the Rams youngster.

"He's just a special talent," explained the Heed boss.

"A lot of credit to Luke Clark, who has come in as a scout, because he recommended him, we watched him and I'll be honest, I was hesitant to bring in a young lad who hadn't played men's football. But he scored a header against Fulham Under-21s where it was a near post header when he's headed the ball, the keeper and the centre-back all at the same time and when I saw that desire, that convinced me. We had to be patient with him since he came in but we are starting to see the benefits of that."