Win meet and greet tickets to see Phil Tufnell at Sunderland's Fire Station
National treasure Phil ‘Tuffers’ Tufnell is on his way to Sunderland for a rare appearance in the region – and the Echo is offering one lucky reader the chance to meet the former England cricketer and winner of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
The much-loved former England international cricketer turned reality TV favourite is due at The Fire Station on Thursday, April 4, for Goffy Meets Tuffers, an evening hosted by broadcaster Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough.
Left-arm spinner Tuffers played in 42 Test matches and 20 One Day Internationals and followed his cricketing career with an equally successful TV and radio career.
His cheerful and engaging personality led to popular appearances on shows such as Blankety Blank, They Think It’s All Over, Would I Lie To You and A Question of Sport, on which he was a team captain.
Tuffers is also a past winner of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here (2003) and went on to gain more fans and plaudits when he appeared in Strictly Come Dancing (2009).
He is equally at home fronting high profile world cricket events and in a radio studio for the iconic BBC Test Match Special.
In what is a very rare appearance in the region, Tuffers will talk through all aspects of his life with broadcaster Goffy, renowned in the region for his radio career on Century Radio, Metro Radio and BBC.
Tickets for Goffy Meets Tuffers start from £23 (suitable for those aged 18 and over) and can be booked through The Fire Station website – www.thefirestation.org.uk
Win
The winner of our competition will win two tickets for the show on April 4 and a chance to meet Tuffers and Goffy after the show. To enter our competition, just answer the following question:
In which year did Tuffers win I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here?
Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, April 2.
The winner will be notified by email.
