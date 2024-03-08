Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gateshead interim manager Rob Elliot has called for patience as he considers handing a start to on-loan Derby County striker Dajaune Brown in Saturday’s FA Trophy quarter-final with Peterborough Sports.

The Rams youngster has been cautiously handled by the former Newcastle United goalkeeper and his coaching staff since he joined the Heed in January but has shown serious signs of adapting to life at first-team level in recent weeks. Brown scored his first senior goal with a stunning run and finish in last weekend’s draw at Boreham Wood and came off the bench to set up Marcus Dinanga to score a late goal in Tuesday’s home defeat against Solihull Moors.

Derby County youngster Dajaune Brown has impressed on loan at Gateshead (photo Charlie Waugh)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Elliot considering changes to his squad for the home tie against the National League North club, Brown is believed to be one player that could be handed a start - but the Heed boss has insisted he will look at ‘the bigger picture’ as he considers which players he will trust to try and take the club one step closer to Wembley.

He told The Echo: “He’s an Under-18 footballer, he’s come here to play men’s football for the first time, and he’s done exactly what we wanted him to do. He’s impacting on the game when he comes on, he’s helping us see out wins, he’s managed to get us a point last weekend and he almost helped us get a point against Solihull. He is part of the squad, he’s been absolutely fantastic in everything that he does, and to be honest, I am so pleased with him.

“I heard the crowd getting behind him, and I love that they are wanting him to play, but we have to understand, when an energetic boy like Dajuane comes on when teams are tired, that’s a massive positive for us. Yes, he will start games, but as we did with Kain (Adom) and some of the other boys, I’m not going to rush it and we have to understand the bigger picture.”