Whelan wants one big push from Gateshead ahead of bid for double success

Callum Whelan has called for one big push towards the end of the season as Gateshead look to round off a remarkable campaign in fine style.

Rob Elliot's men currently occupy a National League play-off place after taking maximum points from their visit top seven rivals Altrincham and home games with Hartlepool United and Rochdale. The Heed's upturn in form has coincided with the return of a number of injured players - although the likes of captain Greg Olley and former Newcastle United winger Tom Allan have been restricted to substitute appearances as their team-mates continue to thrive in non-league's top tier.

Gateshead midfielder Callum Whelan (photo Charlie Waugh)

However, with Monday's visit to a reinvigorated AFC Fylde next on the agenda and Saturday's FA Trophy semi-final against Macclesfield on the horizon, manager Rob Elliot could opt to make changes and rotate his squad to cope with what has been a hectic period in the club's season. Former Manchester United academy midfielder Whelan revealed there is complete trust in every member of the Heed ranks as he assessed the challenges that lie in wait for his side.

He told The Echo: "Last year, we finished really well, so this year we knew we could give more. We've got a lot of injured boys back now so the squad is big and it's full of quality so whatever eleven players go out, I'm not really bothered. You can play well for two or three games - but then you've got Greg Olley sniffing at your heels. Wormo (Ben Worman) has come in and he has been brilliant. There a lot of players in the squad and we all want our chance to impress the management so it keeps you on your toes - but we trust everyone in the squad to do the job and we all have a part to play in a big push towards the end of the season."

Few had predicted the impressive season that has played out at the International Stadium after Gateshead were forced into something of a mid-season rebuild. The departure of management team Mike Williamson and Ian Watson to MK Dons preceded what could have been a disastrous January transfer window as key forward Stephen Wearne followed the duo to the League Two club. Loan stars Archie Mair, Kyran Lofthouse and Billy Chadwick were also recalled by their parent clubs before moving on elsewhere.

However, a threadbare Heed squad was boosted the several impressive additions as the likes of on-loan Derby County youngster Dajaune Brown, Cardiff City forward Kieron Evans and former Cambridge United midfielder Ben Worman have all impressed over the last month. The main focus for manager Elliot and his coaching staff was to preserve their harmonious team spirit that has thrived within their ranks in recent years - and Whelan believes the new look Heed group have already forged a strong bond.

He said: “The players that have signed at this club and the staff we have are just good people in general. People leaving, they were good people too and we wish them all of the best but the lads that have come in have just added to the group.