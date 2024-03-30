Sunderland returned to action with a bang on Good Friday, producing an impressive performance away from home to defeat Cardiff City . Mike Dodds' men closed the gap on the team directly above them with the win, and they will be keen to remain in winning ways as they bid for a top-half finish.

But where are the Black Cats currently predicted to finish on the back of the win? With the help of FootballWebPages, we have put together the latest predicted final Championship table to see where Sunderland are being backed to end up by the data experts. Take a look below to find out.