Gateshead captain calls for focus in bid to secure Wembley return

Gateshead captain Greg Olley has called on his side to ‘do whatever it takes’ to reach a second successive FA Trophy Final this weekend.

The in-form Tynesiders will welcome Northern Premier League Premier Division promotion contenders Macclesfield to the International Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they look to secure a place at Wembley for the third time in their history. Under former manager Mike Williamson, Gateshead reached last year’s final before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat against National League North rivals FC Halifax Town.

A lot has changed over the last 12 months after Williamson, assistant manager Ian Watson and coach Chris Bell departed to join League Two club MK Dons and several key players, including forwards Adam Campbell and Stephen Wearne secured moves elsewhere. However, a new look Heed has been developed under interim manager Rob Elliot and coaches Carl Magnay and Louis Storey to push the club into the National League play-off places and to within 90 minutes of a return to the home of football.

Reflecting on the events of the last year and the new togetherness that has been harvested within the home dressing room at the International Stadium, club captain Olley is adamant belief within the squad ‘never wavered’ even during the most challenging periods over the last 12 months.

He told The Echo: “It’s quite funny being a year on and doing it all over again with a squad full of depth and very few players cup-tied apart from a couple that have come in recently.

“It’s exciting, the club is obviously taking a few steps forward and hopefully this year is our year. But we have to make sure we do the business on Saturday and make sure we do what we have to do to progress. I think the core of the group is still here, there are a few that came in in January last year and stayed so we have built around them. The belief has never wavered and to be here again is credit against so we now want to take that final step and we will do whatever it takes to get there.”

Gateshead will go into Saturday’s tie as favourites as they prepare to face a Macclesfield side sat two levels below them in the non-league system. However, the ambitious Silkmen pose several considerable threats and Olley insisted Gateshead will not take their visitors lightly after assessing a number of their recent performances.