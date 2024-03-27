Dicksons launches new match-day venture with South Shields FC

South Shields FC operation manager Carl Mowatt with Dicksons Elena Dickson at the grounds new kiosk. Submitted picture.

One of Sunderland fans' match-day favourites will be on the menu at even more games in the region after Dicksons signed a new deal with The Mariners.

Family favourites Dicksons will be opening a kiosk at the 1st Cloud Arena, home of South Shields FC, ahead of their clash against Spennymoor Town on Good Friday.

Supporters from the National League North team will be able to enjoy classics such as the Saveloy Dip and a selection of freshly baked pies.

The Mariners have close ties with Sunderland. SAFC legends Kevin Phillips and Julio Arca have served as manager at the club in recent years, and the South Shields FC International Academy programme is run in partnership with the University of Sunderland.

Club bosses approached Dicksons earlier this year in a bid to offer visitors a wider choice of food while visiting the grounds.

Chris Hayman, from South Shields-based Dicksons, said: “We already supplied SSFC with our products, but when we were asked about opening a Dicksons kiosk we thought it would be a great idea.

“Fans will now be able to buy their favourite food from us while enjoying the match.

“We will be opening for the first time on Good Friday and hopefully the players will be able to celebrate afterwards with a Saveloy Dip!”

Dicksons, who are the region’s largest family-owned provider of food products, are no strangers to the world of football.

The firm also supplies the catering departments of Sunderland AFC, Newcastle United, and Gateshead FC, with their products.

Carl Mowatt, SSFC’s operations manager, is delighted to be working with Dicksons and the new partnership has brought his childhood memories flooding back.

He said: “As a South Shields lad now working for my hometown club, there’s a real sense of pride with the association. I have the fondest memories of being a little boy and visiting their Boldon Lane store with my grandma for a weekly saveloy treat.”

Carl also believes the Dicksons saveloy dip is South Shields’ equivalent to Sunderland’s ‘cheesy chips’ and Newcastle’s ‘ham and pease pudding stottie’.