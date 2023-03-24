The North East football scene feels in a positive place at the moment.

Yet for all of the obvious improvement in the big three across Wearside, Tyneside and Teesside, it is not those that ply their trade in the Premier League or Championship that have provided the region with its most consistent source of success.

No, it is the players that showcase their talents wearing the colours of Gateshead, South Shields, Hebburn Town and Whitley Bay that have brought silverware to the North East and achieved promotions and cup wins on a regular basis.

Sunderland RCA (in blue) take on Seaham Red Star in an Ebac Northern League Division One clash in February 2023 (photo Simon Mears)

We are so fortunate in the region to have such a vibrant non-league scene, where every club has its own quirks and features. From the warm welcome and chilled real ales at Heaton Stannington to the bus shelters offering protection from the elements at Ryton and Crawcrook Albion’s Kingsley Park. Or places like Croft Park, Ironworks Road and Millfield, where history and cherished memories of years gone by simply ooze out of every nook and cranny.

There are the up-and-comers, the clubs striving for more, doing all they can to push themselves up the non-league pryamid, with changes on and off the park gathering pace with every passing year.

Hebburn Town’s ever-changing Green Energy Sports Ground home is rapidly taking shape as they look to deliver on the ambitious plans of their owners and Marske United, Morpeth Town and Stockton Town’s rapid rise up the leagues has been some of the stories of the North East game over the last decade.

Spennymoor Town and Darlington are looking like National League clubs-in waiting and Ashington, Newton Aycliffe and Bishop Auckland - three Northern League stalwarts - are pushing for promotion to swell the North East ranks in the Northern Premier League East Division. Division Two of the Northern League is also providing excitement as Horden CW’s second coming gathers pace in a thrilling title race with Boro Rangers, with the likes of Birtley Town, Bedlington Terriers and Billingham Town all closing in on play-off places.

It is not all positive, and it would be foolish to only provide a gleaning vision of the North East non-league scene. Clubs have gone to the wall over the last decade and some are clinging on as the cost of living crisis, swelling energy costs and challenges in attracting new volunteers and supporters hits home.

Wearside has been impacted, with Ryhope CW folding last summer, just weeks after the much-missed Gary Pearson led them to a Durham Challenge Cup Final win over former club Crook Town. Local rivals Sunderland RCA came close to following them, but the signs are increasingly positive after a decision to resign from the Northern League was reversed. Others have, are, and will struggle, with the challenges of running a club a world away from the multi-billion pound television deals and bright lights of the top end of the game are never far away.

Support is and always will be needed, extra income provided by initiatives like Non-League Day is always welcome. So this weekend, please get out and support your local club, buy a pint, burger and a programme, embrace the game at this level and appreciate the unwavering support and service of volunteers.

Fall in love with non-league, just as many hundreds and thousands have done.

Non-League Day fixtures

Friday 24th March (7.30pm unless stated)

Ebac Northern League Division One: Northallerton Town v Thornaby (DL7 8HA), West Auckland Town v Seaham Red Star (DL14 9AQ)

Saturday 25th March (3pm unless stated)

Vanarama National League: Aldershot Town v Gateshead (GU11 1TW)

Vanarama National League North: Blyth Spartans v Chester (NE24 3JE), Kettering Town v Darlington (NN15 5PS), Spennymoor Town v Brackley Town (DL16 6JN)

Pitching-In Northern Premier League Premier Division: FC United of Manchester v Marske United (M40 0FJ), South Shields v Radcliffe (NE32 3UP), Stafford Rangers v Morpeth Town (ST16 3UF)

Pitching-In Northern Premier League East Division: Bridlington Town v Dunston UTS ((YO16 7LN), Carlton Town v Stockton Town (NG4 2QS), Grantham Town v Consett (NG31 7XQ), Hebburn Town v Lincoln United (NE31 3UN), Ossett United v North Shields (WF5 9HL), Shildon v Cleethorpes Town (DL4 1HA)

Ebac Northern League Division One: Ashington v Newton Aycliffe (NE63 9FW), Bishop Auckland v Sunderland RCA (DL14 9AE), Carlisle City v Whickham (CA1 3AF), Guisborough Town v Redcar Athletic (TS14 6LE), Newcastle Benfield v Penrith (NE6 4NU), Pickering Town v Crook Town (YO18 7DB), West Allotment Celtic v Heaton Stannington (NE12 9HF), Whitley Bay v Tow Law Town (NE25 8HR)

