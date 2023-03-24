Sanderson has two more years left on his contract at Wolves and has made 30 Championship appearances on loan at Birmingham this season – his second loan spell at St Andrew’s.

The defender has made just one senior appearance for Wolves after coming through the club's academy, amid loan spells at Cardiff, Sunderland and QPR.

Sanderson looks set to miss the rest of the season with a back injury but has become a popular figure at Birmingham, who are 17th in the Championship, this season.

Dion Sanderson playing for Birmingham City. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to Birmingham Live, Wolves view this summer’s transfer window as an ideal time to cash in on the defender and ‘won’t demand an excessive fee.’

When asked if he wanted to sign Sanderson permanently, Birmingham boss John Eustace said: “Absolutely I want the club to look at signing him.

“It’s an injury but he is a young player who has had a fantastic season up to now. I think he has proved his worth, the fans love him to bits, like we all do here at the football club.”