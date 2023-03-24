Stoke and Birmingham 'interested' in ex-Sunderland defender who is set to be available on permanent transfer
Wolves are reportedly willing to sell former Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson this summer – with the 23-year-old attracting interest from multiple clubs.
Sanderson has two more years left on his contract at Wolves and has made 30 Championship appearances on loan at Birmingham this season – his second loan spell at St Andrew’s.
The defender has made just one senior appearance for Wolves after coming through the club's academy, amid loan spells at Cardiff, Sunderland and QPR.
Sanderson looks set to miss the rest of the season with a back injury but has become a popular figure at Birmingham, who are 17th in the Championship, this season.
According to Birmingham Live, Wolves view this summer’s transfer window as an ideal time to cash in on the defender and ‘won’t demand an excessive fee.’
When asked if he wanted to sign Sanderson permanently, Birmingham boss John Eustace said: “Absolutely I want the club to look at signing him.
“It’s an injury but he is a young player who has had a fantastic season up to now. I think he has proved his worth, the fans love him to bits, like we all do here at the football club.”
Other Championship clubs have been credited with interest in Sanderson, including Stoke City, while Sheffield United were strongly linked with the player last summer.
Sanderson made 27 appearances while on loan at Sunderland during the 2020/21 season while the club were in League One, before his spell on Wearside was cut short by a back injury.