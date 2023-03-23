News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United takeover: Stunning ‘net worth’ of Sunderland, Leeds and Everton owners compared: photo gallery

This is how the ‘net worth’ of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compares to Premier League owners.

By Joe Buck
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:17 GMT

Another multi-billion takeover could be set to rock the Premier League with the takeover of Manchester United dominating the headlines.

A potential multi-billion takeover of Manchester United follows the multi-billion purchase of Chelsea last summer - reshaping what the top of the Premier League looks like.

Under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sunderland have returned to the Championship and have enjoyed a solid return to the second-tier having had a renewed focus on adding young talent to Tony Mowbray’s first-team squad.

But where does Louis-Dreyfus’ rumoured net worth rank alongside every Premier League owner and a couple of prospective new Manchester United owners?

Well, here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner and Sunderland’s Louis-Dreyfus.

Do any of these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion

1. Newcastle United

Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion Photo: Stu Forster

Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion

2. Manchester City

Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion Photo: Francois Nel

Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion

3. Chelsea

Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion Photo: Clive Rose

Potential owner of Manchester United — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion

4. Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Potential owner of Manchester United — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion Photo: VALERY HACHE

