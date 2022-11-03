Mike Williamson aims to ‘find solutions’ as Gateshead look to cause FA Cup upset

Gateshead manager Mike Williamson was in defiant mood as his side prepare to face League Two promotion challengers Stevenage in the FA Cup first round.

The Heed have endured a challenging first season back in the National League, with injuries decimating Williamson’s ranks throughout the opening three months of the campaign. Key summer signings such as Lewis Knight and Aaron Martin are yet to feature on a regular basis after being brought to Tyneside to soften the blow of the departures of free-scoring duo Macaulay Langstaff and Cedwyn Scott.

There is a strong argument to suggest Williamson is yet to field his strongest side as Gateshead look to build some momentum and move away from the relegation zone after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at promotion-chasing Chesterfield left them second-from-bottom in the table.

Their focus will switch to the FA Cup this weekend when they look to pull off a shock against a Stevenage side that currently side in second place in League Two. There has been criticism of Williamson and his players in recent weeks and the former Newcastle United defender revealed he has ‘no issue with that’ - but he stressed his will continue working hard to ‘find solutions’ in a bid to improve performances.

He told The Echo: “We do what we can. Last year it was about protecting them from the pressure. Fans, they will have their say. They will come and cheer you when you’re doing well, when you aren’t doing well they’ll have their say.

“That’s life, it’s their escapism and we have no issue with that. We just focus on the job. I feel as though the league we are in is a lot more demanding and the depth of some of the clubs is astronomical but that all adds to it. I love going to big clubs and showing up. Off the back of the resources we have got, we are minimalism, there’s no hiding that.

“Unfortunately, at the moment, we have been hit by a lot of injuries so we are working to find solutions and we will.”

Gateshead saw off National League rivals Altrincham to secure a third visit to the first round in the last four years. That remains just one of only three wins in all competitions so far this season as Williamson and his coaching staff wrestle with injuries and taking on one of the strongest National Leagues in years.

The FA Cup, according to a well-worn cliche, can be a welcome distraction - but the Heed boss is just seeing it as another chance to focus on a much-needed improvement and a chance to display the ‘collective effort’ from everyone at the International Stadium.

“With this group, we have a great group of lads and they all respond really well. It’s a collective effort, it’s not one man dictating everything. We are all here fighting and pushing in the same direction. For us, it is difficult to keep the belief when results aren’t going your way, but we have a very close group and we have every confidence we will get some wins on the board.