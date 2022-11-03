Since returning from injury in October, Wilson has scored four goals and assisted two in his last six matches for Newcastle in the Premier League. The Magpies now sit fourth in the table with increasing calls for their No. 9 to be on the plane to Qatar later this month.

Wilson has been capped four times by England, scoring once. But he hasn’t been called-up since signing for Newcastle in 2020.

Southgate watched on as Wilson netted a brace and grabbed an assist in Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’s Park last Saturday.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on October 29, 2022.

Harry Kane is set to be England’s first choice striker at the World Cup as he closes in on Wayne Rooney’s all-time top goalscorer record for his country. But the other striker options are up for grabs with the deadline for England’s final 26-man squad to be announced within the next fortnight.

Southgate is expected to announce his squad ahead of the November 14 deadline as he looks to trim down the provisional list of 55. And Wilson is being backed to make the cut.

Former Newcastle and Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann said via BoyleSports: “Callum Wilson gives England something different and I think it's important for them to have a player of his physical presence.

"Teams are allowed to take a squad of 26 and I think he should be there. As it stands, I think he has a good chance of going.”

Wilson’s Newcastle team-mate and England right-back Kieran Trippier has also suggested the striker would be a good option in the Three Lions’ World Cup squad.

"Cal deserves huge credit,” Trippier said. “All of our strikers for England are different and Callum offers in behind and hold up play and his goal record speaks for itself.

"He deserves huge credit, he knows that there’s a World Cup coming up and he knows he has to perform.”

Wilson has openly discussed his chances and hopes of a World Cup call-up. Ultimately, he remains focused on the next two matches with Newcastle before the break.