The Sunderland academy product and Liverpool skipper will be at the Waterstones, Sunderland store, inside The Bridges, on Thursday, November 10.

Organisers have confirmed the time has been pushed back to 6pm - 8pm for the event.

There are 300 tickets available for the signing and they are available by booking online here or by visiting https://www.waterstones.com/events/meet-jordan-henderson/sunderland.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

Tickets for the event are priced at £25 and that includes the copy of Henderson’s new book.

A statement on the Waterstones website reads: “Jordan Henderson’s passion for football has taken him from a Sunderland childhood spent playing the game and idolising its heroes to spectacular success as captain of Liverpool FC. His new book details the triumphs and challenges that have faced him along the way. Meet him when he signs copies of Jordan Henderson: The Autobiography.

“Entry to the signing is by ticket only, which includes your copy of the book. Ticketholders will each have the opportunity to purchase one further copy of the book at the event.

“Tickets admit strictly one adult, or an under-14 year-old accompanied by an adult.”

Since leaving Sunderland for Liverpool, the 32-year-old has won the Champions League, Club World Cup, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup twice and European Super Cup and has cemented himself as one of the club’s most decorated captains.

By stark contrast, Sunderland suffered back-to-back relegations from the Premier League to League One coupled with a four-season stay in the third tier before promotion back to the Championship last season.