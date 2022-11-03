News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland winger heading to World Cup after form earns call-up

Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette is off to the World Cup in Qatar with Costa Rica.

By Richard Mennear
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Sunderland announced the news on Thursday afternoon. The summer signing has impressed on Sunderland’s return to the Championship.

A club statement read: “The teenager has been selected as part of Luis Fernando Suarez' squad to face Japan, Spain and Germany in Group E.

“The 18-year-old has seven caps for his country and has scored two goals. Both goals came in a recent international friendly against South Korea.

Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette will be heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Congratulations and best of luck Jewi!”

