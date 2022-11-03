Sunderland winger heading to World Cup after form earns call-up
Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette is off to the World Cup in Qatar with Costa Rica.
Sunderland announced the news on Thursday afternoon. The summer signing has impressed on Sunderland’s return to the Championship.
A club statement read: “The teenager has been selected as part of Luis Fernando Suarez' squad to face Japan, Spain and Germany in Group E.
“The 18-year-old has seven caps for his country and has scored two goals. Both goals came in a recent international friendly against South Korea.
“Congratulations and best of luck Jewi!”