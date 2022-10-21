Gateshead manager Mike Williamson (photo Charles Waugh)

Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson is determined to put thoughts of an FA Cup tie against Stevenage aside and ‘solely focus’ on his side’s upcoming National League fixtures.

An injury-ravaged Heed came through a tough challenge on Tuesday night as an Adam Campbell brace helped them claim a 2-1 win against league rivals Altrincham to set up a first round date with the current League Two leaders. Gateshead return to league action this weekend as they look to claim a home win against Woking and begin their attempts to pull away from the National League relegation zone.

That is the immediate priority for Williamson, rather than allowing himself to be distracted by their FA Cup meeting with Steve Evans’ side.

He told The Echo: “Of course, we will get reports on Stevenage and we will prepare for the tie when the time comes.

“But for us, we have to focus on our league form and that starts with Woking on Saturday. It’s a really tough game for us because they’re doing well this season. We’ve always been next game focused here and that is the way it will always be because we can’t afford to look beyond any game during this season.”

Williamson praised his side for their reaction to a frustrating opening 45 minutes in their replay win against Altrincham. With several players already ruled out, the former Newcastle United defender was forced to make three substitutes by the time the second-half got underway after Robbie Tinkler, Ethan Pye and Dan Ward all suffering injuries during the first-half.

Despite suffering further blows, Gateshead battled their way into the first round and Williamson hailed his squad for continuing to push forwards during what he described as ‘a mad season’.

“The boys got us over the line with effort, endeavour and desire,” he explained.

“Those qualities are never in question with these boys because they always give everything they have got for this football club. When quality is lacking, which can happen in games, you have to make up for it with effort and they’ve done that to get us through.