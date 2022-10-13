Ex-Sunderland ‘target’ Marcus Maddison released by National League North side Darlington

A statement from the club read: ‘Darlington FC would like to announce that we have agreed to cancel the contract of Marcus Maddison by mutual consent.

‘We would like to wish Marcus all the best for the future.’

Maddison, who started his career in Newcastle United’s academy, only joined the Quakers in July but has left the club having made just five National League North appearances this season.

After leaving Newcastle in 2013, Maddison had a brief spell in Scotland before starring for Gateshead, form that earned him a move to Peterborough United in August 2014.

Maddison’s spell at Posh reportedly caught the attention of numerous clubs, including Leeds United and Sunderland, but he remained at London Road before moving to Hull City on-loan in 2020.

Maddison walked away from professional football in April 2021, citing mental health reasons for his decision.

Marcus Maddison has been released by Darlington (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)

Explaining his decision, Maddison wrote on Instagram: ‘Well the football industry has eventually broken me’

‘All the abuse, pressures & monotony of the last 2 years has just got to me. I’ve tried to fit in & be happy but if I can’t be happy In a winning team fighting for promotion it’s clearly something deeper.