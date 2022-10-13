Cirkin has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last month, but was on the bench at Swansea City last week and came through 90 minutes for the U21s against Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Monday night.

Former West Ham United youngster Aji Alese has starred in his absence, but Mowbray has previously said that he believes both can play in the same side.

Mowbray needs to make at least one change to his side for the visit of Wigan Athletic this weekend with Corry Evans suspended. That could lead the head coach to consider moving to a back three, potentially paving the way for Cirkin's return.

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin

Mowbray is also considering both Edouard Michut and Dan Neil for Evans' role, making Cirkin more likely to feature from the bench if so.

In the absence of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms Sunderland have struggled defending set plays, something which Cirkin's return would help.

"Physicality is really important," Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not something that I want to sit here and talk too much about, but the opposition watch you and they see, it is a frustration for us.

"We talk about Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms and the goals that we're missing, but they are also massive for us in own box and defending all these set plays. Eventually [it catches up with you] and we saw that at Swansea City. You can't stop the opposition putting a set play in your box so if you haven't got the means to head it away time after time, it becomes an issue.

"Dennis Cirkin, he's not 6ft 3 but he's got physicality, he's got strength, he wants to win and attack the ball.

"There's a fair chance that he's got some involvement coming this weekend."

Advertisement Hide Ad