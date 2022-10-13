Simms will be on the Academy of Light pitches for the first time since injuring his toe at Reading last month on Thursday, though it will be a gradual process building up to his return to full training.

Sunderland are also in close dialogue with Everton to ensure they are happy with the steps being taken.

So while Mowbray is hopeful the 21-year-old’s return is coming onto the horizon, it seems highly likely he will be again without a striker for the upcoming week of three Championship fixtures.

Ellis Simms is recovering from a toe injury

“Not a lot has changed, though Ellis is putting his boots on today and getting on the grass, which will be his first day doing that,” Mowbray explained.

“He's been on the treadmills that get you running while taking your weight out of it, and he felt fine doing that.

“If he comes through the next days then you never know, he won't be too far away.

“First and foremost he has to come through today pain free, so that in his mind he can put his boots again tomorrow and do it again or increase it.

“The basic scenario is that he can jog [without pain], in and out of cones, maybe a few box-to-boxes and he feels OK, so that he can gradually increase the intensity.

“It'll be probably around a week of steadily increasing it and then if he's still OK, you can start to get him involved with some of the team training drills.

“I would suggest that it will probably will still be a while.

“We have to go through the processes with Ellis, he's an Everton player and they will of course be part of the conversations as well.”

Sunderland expect Ross Stewart to be available for selection after the World Cup break alongside defender Dan Ballard, with Millwall visiting the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.