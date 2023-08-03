Luke Hannant relishing Gateshead return ahead of new National League season

Luke Hannant is ready to make the most of the positive atmosphere at Gateshead after securing a return to the International Stadium.

The former Cambridge United and Colchester United midfielder enjoyed a successfully two-year spell with the Heed earlier in the career before going on to make over 200 appearances in the EFL and Scottish Championship. Hannant became a free agent last month after he contract with Colchester came to an end and Gateshead have won the race for his services after seeing off competition from a number of EFL clubs.

Gateshead have completed the signing of former Port Vale and Colchester United midfielder Luke Hannant (photo Jack McGraghan)

After putting pen-to-paper on a two-year deal, he told The Echo: “It helps knowing there are people I’ve worked with and played under before so that helped me settle back in here.

“I am looking forward to the season ahead. I followed the club ever since I left and the club has come on heaps since then. It’s a really positive place to be. All you have to do is come in and spend time around the place to see that. Maybe it’s just the North East, people seem nicer up here and more friendly.

“The message from the gaffer is to take each game and training session as it comes and seeing where that takes it. It’s nice to be back and we are looking forward to Saturday.”