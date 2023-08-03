News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray. Picture by FRANK REIDSunderland boss Tony Mowbray. Picture by FRANK REID
Supercomputer predicts where Sunderland, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Leicester and Championship rivals will finish

Predictions ahead of the 2023/24 Championship as Sunderland and their league rivals prepare for the new campaign.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 13:55 BST

Sunderland and their Championship rivals are preparing for the new Championship season – with predictions already being made ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Black Cats finished sixth last season and will be hoping for another play-off push this time around.

Tony Mowbray's side will face strong competition, though, with several clubs targeting a top-six place.

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, football statisticians at BetVictor have built a predictive supercomputer to simulate the upcoming campaign.

Here’s what the model came out with:

Argyle won the League One title with 101 points last season and will return to the Championship for the first time since 2010.

1. (24th) Plymouth - Predicted points: 45

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, QPR head coach Gareth Ainsworth could have another difficult job on his hands.

2. (23rd) QPR - Predicted points: 47

Rotherham finished 19th in the Championship last season but have sold top scorer Chiedozie Ogbene to Luton.

3. (22nd) Rotherham - Predicted points: 48

Neil Warnock managed to keep The Terriers up last season, before signing a one-year deal to stay in charge at The John Smith's Stadium.

4. (21st) Huddersfield - Predicted points: 49

