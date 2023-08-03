Predictions ahead of the 2023/24 Championship as Sunderland and their league rivals prepare for the new campaign.

Sunderland and their Championship rivals are preparing for the new Championship season – with predictions already being made ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Black Cats finished sixth last season and will be hoping for another play-off push this time around.

Tony Mowbray's side will face strong competition, though, with several clubs targeting a top-six place.

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, football statisticians at BetVictor have built a predictive supercomputer to simulate the upcoming campaign.

Here’s what the model came out with:

1 . (24th) Plymouth - Predicted points: 45 Argyle won the League One title with 101 points last season and will return to the Championship for the first time since 2010. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . (23rd) QPR - Predicted points: 47 After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, QPR head coach Gareth Ainsworth could have another difficult job on his hands. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

3 . (22nd) Rotherham - Predicted points: 48 Rotherham finished 19th in the Championship last season but have sold top scorer Chiedozie Ogbene to Luton. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

4 . (21st) Huddersfield - Predicted points: 49 Neil Warnock managed to keep The Terriers up last season, before signing a one-year deal to stay in charge at The John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales