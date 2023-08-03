Supercomputer predicts where Sunderland, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Leicester and Championship rivals will finish
Predictions ahead of the 2023/24 Championship as Sunderland and their league rivals prepare for the new campaign.
Sunderland and their Championship rivals are preparing for the new Championship season – with predictions already being made ahead of the upcoming campaign.
The Black Cats finished sixth last season and will be hoping for another play-off push this time around.
Tony Mowbray's side will face strong competition, though, with several clubs targeting a top-six place.
Ahead of the 2023/24 season, football statisticians at BetVictor have built a predictive supercomputer to simulate the upcoming campaign.
Here’s what the model came out with:
