Gateshead youngster keen to impress as new National League season approaches

Gateshead youngster Connor Pani is determined to continue improving as he prepares for the new National League season.

The 19-year-old had to show his patient side last season after he returned from loan spells at Blyth Spartans and Morpeth Town to find his way into Mike Williamson’s side in an unfamiliar left wing-back position.

However, Pani repaid the faith shown in him by the former Newcastle United defender and assistant manager Ian Watson by producing some eye-catching displays, scoring his first senior goals with a stunning effort in a win against Yeovil Town in April.

Gateshead youngster Connor Pani

Pani’s progression was rewarded with a new long-term contract earlier this summer and the youngster has gone on to feature in all of Gateshead’s pre-season fixtures so far. With the new season now just two weeks away, the academy product is aiming to continue his recent improvement as he prepares for his first full season among the Heed’s senior men.

He told The Echo: “It’s just about getting more game-time, getting minutes into the legs and getting that good connection with the lads.

“The new lads have come in and I think we have managed to do that during pre-season. I’ve got a new role, it gives me more chances to get up the pitch and there are things I need to improve. One-on-ones are something I can improve on but I will listen to the coaches and keep enjoying doing what I am doing. I had a good run at the back end of last season and it’s just about taking that into the new season.”

Pani has been handed some severe tests in pre-season after coming up the likes of against Sunderland star Patrick Roberts and Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson during the Heed’s friendly defeats against both sides of the Wear-Tyne divide.

The youngster is relishing the challenges he has faced and is determined to use them as a strong foundation for what he hopes will be a ‘positive season’.

“I love a challenge and that’s what I needed. It’s a massive season ahead and I can’t wait for it to get started. We’ve got a strong pre-season to make sure we are fully prepared for the the first game and I am sure we will build on it and really enjoy a positive season.”