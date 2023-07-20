We take a look at the longest-serving managers and head coaches in the Championship ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Championship clubs are preparing for the 2023/24 season, with all 24 managers and head coaches now in place.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is preparing for his first full campaign in charge on Wearside, after taking over at the Stadium of Light in August last year.

There have been several managerial changes in the second tier since then, with some clubs going through three bosses last term.

We’ve taken a look at the longest-serving managers and head coaches in the Championship:

1 . (24th) Daniel Farke (Leeds) - 16 days Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds have turned to former Norwich boss Farke, 46, who won promotion from the Championship twice with The Canaries.

2 . (23rd) Xisco Munoz (Sheffield Wednesday) - 16 days After the surprise departure of Darren Moore following Wednesday's promotion from League One, The Owls appointed former Watford boss Munoz. The 42-year-old won promotion from the second tier with The Hornets in 2021.

3 . (22nd) Enzo Maresca (Leicester) - 19 days Maresca, 43, has previously coached Manchester City's youth team and was a first-team coach at the Etihad Stadium last season. He has also managed Italian side Parma.

4 . (21st) Valerien Ismael (Watford) - 19 days Watford went through three head coaches last season and have now appointed former Barnsley and West Brom boss Ismael. The 47-year-old left Turkish club Besiktas at the end of last season.