News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Sunderland boss Tony MowbraySunderland boss Tony Mowbray
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

The staggering Championship manager table showing where Sunderland, Leeds and Stoke bosses rank: Gallery

We take a look at the longest-serving managers and head coaches in the Championship ahead of the 2023/24 season.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST

Championship clubs are preparing for the 2023/24 season, with all 24 managers and head coaches now in place.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is preparing for his first full campaign in charge on Wearside, after taking over at the Stadium of Light in August last year.

There have been several managerial changes in the second tier since then, with some clubs going through three bosses last term.

We’ve taken a look at the longest-serving managers and head coaches in the Championship:

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds have turned to former Norwich boss Farke, 46, who won promotion from the Championship twice with The Canaries.

1. (24th) Daniel Farke (Leeds) - 16 days

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds have turned to former Norwich boss Farke, 46, who won promotion from the Championship twice with The Canaries. Photo: Neil Baynes

Photo Sales
After the surprise departure of Darren Moore following Wednesday’s promotion from League One, The Owls appointed former Watford boss Munoz. The 42-year-old won promotion from the second tier with The Hornets in 2021.

2. (23rd) Xisco Munoz (Sheffield Wednesday) - 16 days

After the surprise departure of Darren Moore following Wednesday’s promotion from League One, The Owls appointed former Watford boss Munoz. The 42-year-old won promotion from the second tier with The Hornets in 2021. Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Maresca, 43, has previously coached Manchester City’s youth team and was a first-team coach at the Etihad Stadium last season. He has also managed Italian side Parma.

3. (22nd) Enzo Maresca (Leicester) - 19 days

Maresca, 43, has previously coached Manchester City’s youth team and was a first-team coach at the Etihad Stadium last season. He has also managed Italian side Parma. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Watford went through three head coaches last season and have now appointed former Barnsley and West Brom boss Ismael. The 47-year-old left Turkish club Besiktas at the end of last season.

4. (21st) Valerien Ismael (Watford) - 19 days

Watford went through three head coaches last season and have now appointed former Barnsley and West Brom boss Ismael. The 47-year-old left Turkish club Besiktas at the end of last season. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:SunderlandLeedsStokeTony MowbrayStadium of Light