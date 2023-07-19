Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Harry Maguire competition intensifies

Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford has come under renewed focus this summer following Erik ten Hag’s decision to remove him as Manchester United captain. Maguire, 30, had fallen down the pecking order last season and was heavily-linked with a move to Aston Villa in January but remained at Old Trafford.

And Villa have once again been tipped to sign the former Leicester City man this summer with Newcastle United and West Ham also among the potential contenders for his signature. The trio have been linked with a move for Maguire throughout the summer, however, the Red Devil’s will reportedly demand a big fee for the 30-year-old - something that could be a stumbling block for those clubs.

However, following Wesley Fofana’s injury, Chelsea have now emerged as a potential option for Maguire. According to 90min, the Blues have identified Maguire as a Premier League proven deputy to Fofana.

Aston Villa reveal Summer Series squad

Aston Villa have announced their 26-man squad that will travel to the USA to take part in the Premier League Summer Series. Newcastle United will face Villa in their first match of the tour on Sunday, July 23.