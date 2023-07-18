Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Duo linked with Championship moves

Harrison Ashby and Jamal Lewis have both been linked with moves to the Championship recently. The pair have struggled for regular game time at St James’ Park and could be playing their football in the second-tier next season.

Lewis, who joined Newcastle for £15m in 2020, made just four appearances for the club last season and has been linked with a loan move to Watford.

Ashby, meanwhile, joined the club from West Ham late in the winter window and is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Magpies. With Kieran Trippier ahead of him in the pecking order and Emil Krafth set to come back from injury, a loan move could be sanctioned for the young defender to get regular first-team game time.

Swansea City, under new boss Michael Duff, have been linked with a move for the former Hammers man.

Leicester City ‘identify’ Harvey Barnes ‘replacement’

Leicester City will reportedly make a move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo this summer should they lose Harvey Barnes. Diallo spent last season on-loan at Sunderland and impressed for the Black Cats, netting 13 goals in their run to the Championship play-offs.

