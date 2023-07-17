Leicester City are the latest club to be linked with Manchester United playmaker Amad.

The 21-year-old returned to Old Trafford at the end of last season, following his impressive loan spell at Sunderland, and is set to be part of The Red Devils’ US pre-season tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United boss Erik ten Hag has said a decision is yet to be made on Amad’s future, after the player featured in a friendly match against Leeds in Oslo last week.

Several clubs have been credited with interest in Amad, while the Daily Mail have claimed Leicester City are among the teams tracking him.

The Foxes are said to be planning for the departure of Harvey Barnes following their relegation to the Championship, after already selling James Maddison to Tottenham.

It’s understood that while Sunderland would be interested in re-signing Amad, they strongly expect him to sign for a top-tier club if United sanction another loan move.

Former defender training with Manchester United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Leicester make changes to their squad ahead of the new Championship season, former Foxes captain and Sunderland defender Jonny Evans has reportedly been training with Manchester United.

The 35-year-old, who started his career at United, was allowed to leave Leicester at the end of his contract earlier this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Evans has been allowed to train with The Red Devils to maintain his fitness as he assesses his options.

Evans made 35 appearances for Sunderland on loan during the 2006/07 season and is the older brother of Black Cats captain Corry.

Winger set for Championship switch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, winger Morgan Whittaker, who was linked with Sunderland earlier this summer, has completed a permanent move to Plymouth from Swansea.

The 22-year-old made 25 appearances for Argyle during a loan spell in the first half of last season, before he was recalled by The Swans in January.

Yet Plymouth, who were promoted from League One earlier this year, have now announced Whittaker has returned to Home Park for a club-record deal.