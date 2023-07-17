Sunderland's search for a new goalkeeper could be about to get a boost as Manchester United close in on the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

After letting Alex Bass join AFC Wimbledon on loan, Sunderland made enquiries about United's Nathan bishop, who has some Football League experience following a loan spell at Mansfield Town.

That move was initially rebuffed by United, as they needed cover following David De Gea's departure at the end of his contract.

Bishop was an unused substitute as Manchester United beat Leeds United 2-0 in their first pre-season friendly in Oslo last week, with Tom Heaton and Matej Kovar sharing the goalkeeping duties.

Onana's imminent arrival could clear the way for Erik ten Hag to sanction departures, with Dean Henderson expected to return to Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal. Bishop's departure could also be cleared, though interest in Heaton from elsewhere means the situation may not be entirely straightforward.

With young goalkeeper Adam Richardson picking up what is believed to be a relatively minor injury last week, first-year scholar Matthew Young has joined Anthony Patterson on the club's current US tour.

Manchester United are hoping to complete Onana's signing in time for him to join their own US tour later this week - they first face Lyon at Murrayfield on Wednesday.

ten Hag has meanwhile told the i that he has not yet made a decision on Amad's future, despite the forward making a strong impression in the Leeds win.

Amad could yet be cleared for another loan move later this summer and while Sunderland would be interested, they strongly expect him to move to a top-tier club in that scenario.

"You don’t make conclusions after one week," ten Hag said.

"Some of the young players impressed me, but I don’t want to single someone out. We are just in the first week, and I expected these levels and these performances.

"I will tell them during our sessions what I expect from them. How we judge the levels, the performance on Wednesday, what they have to work on. But after one week I never make conclusions."