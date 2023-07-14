News you can trust since 1873
Newcastle United and West Ham ‘eye’ £22m Brazilian wonderkid as ex-Magpie re-signs for Kilmarnock

Newcastle United face Gateshead in their first pre-season game on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off)

By Joe Buck
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

West Ham and Newcastle ‘eye’ £22m Brazilian wonderkid

Vasco de Gama will reportedly demand £22m for Rayan Vitor this summer with West Ham, Newcastle United, Real Madrid and Barcelona among the teams credited with an interest. Vitor, 16, has already made five league appearances for his club this season, scoring one goal, and seemingly has a very bright future in the game.

Newcastle United stars back in training

Newcastle United have welcomed back the final set of players from their off-season break. Whilst some of the squad returned to training earlier this week, those on international duty were given a few extra days off to reset and recoup.

Players like Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and new signing Sandro Tonali were all back on Tyneside ahead of the encounter with Gateshead tomorrow afternoon. Anthony Gordon, who was named Player of the Tournament at the recent Under-21 Euros, was also back in the region.

Ex-Magpie re-signs for Scottish side

Former Newcastle United defender Stuart Findlay has rejoined Kilmarnock on-loan from Oxford United. After joining the Magpies from Celtic, the 27-year-old made one appearance for the senior side, coming against Birmingham City in the FA Cup, before enjoying a successful loan spell at Killie.

Findlay would make his move north of the border into a permanent one in 2018 before spells with Philadelphia Union and Oxford United. Findlay is now back at Rugby Park where he will play under Derek McInnes.