Juventus ‘open’ to sale of Newcastle United-linked defender as Toon interest in AC Milan ace ‘revealed’
Newcastle United transfers: A transfer ‘insider’ has revealed details regarding Newcastle’s interest in two Serie A players this summer.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Insider ‘reveals’ Newcastle United interest in Serie A duo
Transfer ‘insider’ Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that the Magpies submitted a €60m offer for AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez this summer - only to see it rejected by the Serie A club. Speaking to Wettfreunde, Di Marzio also offered details on their interest in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella who was heavily-linked with a move to the club before they secured a deal for Sandro Tonali.
Di Marzio said: “The only one they didn't manage to get was Nicolo Barella but Barella doesn't want to leave Inter and they don’t want to sell him so it was a difficult deal to make.
“They tried to get Theo Hernandez too but they only offered €60 million and AC Milan said no.
“But Newcastle are capable of raising offers if they really want the player and they can offer a very high salary as well.
“Newcastle could become the new Manchester City in the Premier League´s market but they don't want to exaggerate and do more than they need.”
Juventus ‘open’ to defender exit
According to reports from Italy, Juventus are ‘open’ to letting defender Leonardo Bonucci leave the club this summer. Bonucci, 36, has entered the final year of his deal at the Allianz Stadium.
Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise move for the veteran defender as they look for cheap ways to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad. However, despite their reported interest, Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria are seen as the most likely destination for Bonucci this summer.