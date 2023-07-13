A transfer ‘insider’ has revealed details regarding Newcastle’s interest in two Serie A players this summer.

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Insider ‘reveals’ Newcastle United interest in Serie A duo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer ‘insider’ Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that the Magpies submitted a €60m offer for AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez this summer - only to see it rejected by the Serie A club. Speaking to Wettfreunde, Di Marzio also offered details on their interest in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella who was heavily-linked with a move to the club before they secured a deal for Sandro Tonali.

Di Marzio said: “The only one they didn't manage to get was Nicolo Barella but Barella doesn't want to leave Inter and they don’t want to sell him so it was a difficult deal to make.

“They tried to get Theo Hernandez too but they only offered €60 million and AC Milan said no.

“But Newcastle are capable of raising offers if they really want the player and they can offer a very high salary as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Newcastle could become the new Manchester City in the Premier League´s market but they don't want to exaggerate and do more than they need.”

Juventus ‘open’ to defender exit

According to reports from Italy, Juventus are ‘open’ to letting defender Leonardo Bonucci leave the club this summer. Bonucci, 36, has entered the final year of his deal at the Allianz Stadium.