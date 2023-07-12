Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Aston Villa submit bid for long-term Newcastle United ‘target’

According to reports in France, Aston Villa have submitted an opening bid for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby. Diaby has been heavily-linked with a move to the Premier League in recent times with both Newcastle United and Arsenal credited with an interest in the Frenchman.

The Magpies were interested in the winger last summer, however, they were put off by his club’s asking price with a fee reportedly above £60m demanded by Leverkusen at that time.. And Diaby had once again been tipped with a move to St James’ Park this summer, however, their pursuit of Harvey Barnes and FFP constraints mean a move for the Frenchman is unlikely.

Diaby registered 18 goal contributions in the Bundesliga last season, following up a superb 2021/22 campaign that saw him score 13 times and assist a further 12. Although Leverkusen are reluctant to sell the Frenchman this summer, they will reportedly allow him to leave should a sufficient bid be made.

Manchester United ‘exploring’ Atletico Madrid loan deal

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid this summer, although reports in Spain suggest the Red Devils are far from the only interested party. Both Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the Portugal international who is expected to leave the La Liga side this summer.

Felix spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Chelsea having seemingly fallen out-of-favour under Diego Simeone in Madrid, but only managed four league goals in 16 appearances for the Blues. Atletico would reportedly prefer to sell the 23-year-old, however, a loan move may be on the cards this summer as a way to help them trim their wage bill.

Joao Felix featured for Chelsea against Newcastle United last season.

