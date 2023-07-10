Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Leeds United ‘eye’ Ryan Fraser deal

Ryan Fraser is expected to leave Newcastle United this summer having fallen out-of-favour under Eddie Howe. Fraser, who worked with Howe at Bournemouth, hasn’t featured for Newcastle since a cameo against Everton in October and was instructed to train with the Under-21’s during the second-half of the season.

Leeds United have recently emerged as a potential option for the Scotland international this summer as they attempt to bounce back from their relegation to the Championship under the guidance of new boss Daniel Farke. Leeds have also been credited with an interest in signing goalkeeper Karl Darlow so far this summer.

Magpies to rival Red Devils for Monaco defender

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United and Manchester United are both ‘exploring’ deals to sign AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi this summer. Romano reports that no bids have yet been submitted for the 25-year-old however.

He tweeted: “Newcastle and Manchester United are both exploring Disasi deal, no bids yet Newcastle approached player side this week, expected to make contact with Monaco. Ten Hag approved Disasi — talks for weeks on player side but still waiting for approach with Monaco. More to follow.”

Disasi, who began his professional career at Paris FC before a spell at Stade Reims between 2016-2020, has been capped four times by France and featured in all 38 Ligue 1 games for Monaco last term.

Manchester United ‘reveal’ Harry Maguire price tag

Elsewhere, Manchester United will demand £50m for Harry Maguire this summer - according to the Manchester Evening News. Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the England defender in recent times, but the Red Devils’ reported valuation of the defender will likely rule-out any move to St James’ Park.