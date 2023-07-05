The former Republic of Ireland international joined the National League club last summer when he was appointed as technical director at the International Stadium. Charged with strengthening the Heed’s infrastructure behind the scenes, Elliot was also registered as a first-team player and worked alongside former Magpies team-mate Mike Williamson to improve things on and off the pitch.

Gateshead goalkeeper Rob Elliot (photo Jack McGraghan)

However, with Gateshead still looking for a new goalkeeper for the upcoming season, Elliot was pressed into the action for the first time since he played for Watford in a Carabao Cup defeat against Stoke City just under two years ago when he played the first 45 minutes in Tuesday night’s pre-season friendly win against Northern Premier League neighbours Hebburn Town.

The 37-year-old revealed he had to adapt to the style of play implemented by Williamson and assistant manager Ian Watson and stressed he will be ready to help his former team-mate if he is called upon this season.

He told The Echo: “I enjoyed it, it was good but we know we need to bring a goalkeeper in before the season.

“We aren’t going to rush, we have to make sure it’s the right goalkeeper because that position is so pivotal to how we play. I’ve been injured for six months and I was waiting for an operation two or three months ago but I’ve worked with Chris Bell (Gateshead physio) and we’ve put a plan together to get me back fit with James Montgomery going to Spennymoor.

“There is still a way to go but it was nice to be back on the pitch, get those feelings back again and it’s so demanding the way we have to play you have to embrace it. I was a bit old school, I’m not used to playing like that but I feel I can do it if I do need to play at some point this season.”

The win at Hebburn marked Gateshead’s first return to action since their FA Trophy Final defeat against FC Halifax Town. That Wembley reverse brought down the curtain on a season of two halves for the Tynesiders as they recovered from an underwhelming first four months by putting in a strong run of form that helped them preserve their status in the top tier of non-league football.

As he looked ahead to the new season, Elliot believes finding consistency is the main challenge for the side when their campaign gets underway next month.

He said: “When I came in it was about getting a better structure off the pitch. On the pitch, we are pleased with what we have done this summer, the players we have brought it and the development we have. We just have to keep working hard and the hard work never stops, we just need to get better and better. We had a good end to the season but we finished where we did largely because of the second half of the season and we need to get more consistency during the new season.”