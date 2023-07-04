Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle ‘reignite’ interest Leicester City man

Tottenham Hotspur, who have already secured the signing of James Maddison from Leicester this summer, and Aston Villa have reportedly submitted enquiries for Barnes, but have been put off by the asking price demanded by the Foxes. The London Stadium has been tipped as the most likely destination for the winger this summer as the Hammers look to spend the anticipated windfall they are expected to receive once Declan Rice departs the club.

In 34 league games last term, Barnes netted 13 goals, seven more than he managed during the previous season.

Feyenoord chief opens up about Yankuba Minteh loan

Yankuba Minteh, Newcastle's first signing of the summer, will spend next season on-loan at Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord in a bid to get regular first-team football ahead of an opportunity to impress on Tyneside upon his return next summer. Announced at the same time as confirmation of him signing for Newcastle, a season in the Netherlands will allow Minteh, who has just one season of senior football to his name, to play regular football away from the spotlight of the Premier League.

Feyenoord director Dennis de Kloese has since revealed that the decision to send Minteh to De Kuip was four months in the making. He told Voetbal International: "Newcastle United came here four months ago to see if Feyenoord is even a club they wanted to work with.

