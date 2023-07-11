Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

AC Milan ‘pull out’ of free agent race

AC MIlan’s pursuit of Daichi Kamada is reportedly over - meaning the Japanese international is still available to sign on a free transfer. Kamada was expected to seal a move to the San Siro, however, following a shake-up at the top of AC Milan, Kamada is no longer an option for them this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could be good news for clubs like Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund who were all linked with a move for the former Eintracht Frankfurt man earlier this summer. During his time at the German club, Kamada netted 40 goals and registered 33 assists - a tally that included five goals in their run to the 2022 Europa League final triumph over Rangers.

Newcastle United ‘explore’ deal for Inter Milan defender

Newcastle United are in the market for a left-back this summer and are reportedly exploring a deal for Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco. Dimarco, 25, played a crucial role in Inter’s run to last season’s Champions League final but has been linked with a move to England this summer.

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle have made contact with the Serie A side over a potential deal for the Italian international who registered ten assists in the league and Champions League last term.

Newcastle United-linked defender Federico Dimarco in action for Inter Milan.

Barcelona ‘open’ to loan move for winger

Barcelona winger Ferran Torres may be allowed to leave the Camp Nou on loan this summer - according to reports from Sport. They suggest that the Catalonia outfit are willing to let Torres leave on a loan-to-buy deal with Newcastle United among the clubs interested in his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad