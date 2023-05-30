Newcastle United ‘offered’ Barcelona star as Toon-linked striker set for Chelsea exit
Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Barcelona’s Ferran Torres this summer.
Newcastle United ‘offered’ Barcelona star
According to the Mail, Newcastle United will be offered the chance to sign Barcelona winger Ferran Torres this summer. The Magpies have been credited with an interest in Torres’ teammate Raphinha this summer, however, they could instead move for the former Manchester City man instead.
Barcelona’s financial worries mean they have to sell this summer and Torres, who scored just four goals for the La Liga champions this season, could be someone that is allowed to leave the Camp Nou this summer. The report states that Torres is admired by the club and could be someone they look to sign when the summer transfer window opens next month.
Crystal Palace ‘eye’ Magpies ‘target’
Crystal Palace have joined Arsenal and Newcastle United in the hunt for Flamengo wonderkid Matheus Franca this summer. The Eagles have had a good recent track record of signing and developing younger players to fit into their first-team and Franca, who has been tracked by Newcastle for a while now, could be next on the list.
The 19-year-old is currently valued at around £17m.
Joao Felix set for Chelsea exit
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has revealed that Joao Felix will return to the club this summer following his loan spell at Chelsea. The Blues have opted against making Felix’s move into a permanent one and the forward will return to Spain having scored just three times following his move to the club in January.
Cerezo told AS: “Yesterday we had the news that the new Chelsea manager (Pochettino) does not (want) Joao Felix. We’ve known for less than 24 hours.
“He’ll come back here and we’ll see. We don’t have anything planned.”
Felix replaced Kai Havertz just before the hour mark in Chelsea’s match with Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday but couldn’t find a winner for the hosts who ended the campaign in 12th place. Newcastle have been linked with a shock move for Felix this summer, however, Atletico are reportedly set to demand a reported £90m for his services.