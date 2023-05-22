Ahead of that huge game, here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United ‘join race’ for Ajax star

Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise move for departing Ajax star Mohammed Kudus. According to The Athletic, Kudus is set to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena this summer having rejected a contract extension to stay at the Eredivisie side.

Kudus, 22, has reportedly told his club that he wants to be sold this summer and there is great interest from the Premier League in his services. Along with the Magpies, Manchester United and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder this summer.

Ajax will demand a fee of around £40million for the Ghanaian international who has two years remaining on his current contract and previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Magpies ‘target’ returns to Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi has returned to Chelsea after spending the season on-loan at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. Newcastle United were heavily-linked with a move for the winger in the summer before he opted to move to Germany.

The 22-year-old’s time at Leverkusen hasn’t been too successful however, registering just one goal and one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions. A mix of injury and poor form means Hudson-Odoi has featured just once in the Bundesliga since February, with that solitary appearance coming in a seven minute cameo against Schalke at the beginning of April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad