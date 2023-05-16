Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

West Ham to be ‘offered’ Newcastle United ‘target’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United may look to include Scott McTominay in a potential deal for Declan Rice this summer. Rice is likely to leave the London Stadium when the summer window opens and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in his signature.

Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in Rice this summer as they look to add quality to their midfield options. David Moyes recently revealed that he expects Rice to leave this summer, saying: "We honestly hope he stays. We'd love for him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case at the end of the season.”

McTominay, who could be used in a deal for Rice, has also been mooted as a potential option for the Magpies this summer as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Barnes on Anthony Gordon

Ex-Newcastle United and Liverpool man John Barnes doesn’t believe Anthony Gordon has ‘struggled’ at Newcastle, despite failing to register a goal or an assist in 13 appearances for the Magpies. Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton for £40m in January but despite this fee, Barnes believes that the 22-year-old cannot demand a starting position at St James’ Park.

Barnes told My Betting Sites: “I don’t think Gordon has struggled. I just think he hasn’t been given an opportunity to play and show what he can do.

“Newcastle have been playing well so I don’t think Eddie Howe should change the team to fit Eddie Howe in. You have to warrant your place in the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He chose to go to Newcastle having played maybe one season for Everton. I’ve always said with young players, when you cost a lot of money but you’ve only performed for one season people will think you should be the finished article and should automatically have your place in the team.