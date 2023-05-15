Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘eye’ deal for Manchester City defender

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are interested in signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis this summer. They report that the Magpies, along with Fulham, West Ham and Burnley, have all identified the 21-year-old as a potential signing this summer.

Harwood-Bellis has impressed whilst on loan at Turf Moor this season and showed his immense talent whilst under Vincent Kompany. And whilst he is still contracted to parent club Manchester City until the end of next season, the young defender may view a move away from the Etihad Stadium as his only way of playing regular first-team football.

Harwood-Bellis has played 13 times for England Under-21’s and had loan spells with Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Anderlecht before reuniting with Kompany at Burnley last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loris Karius wanted by Champions League semi-finalists

Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius is reportedly wanted by Inter Milan this summer. Inter, who will face city-rivals AC Milan in the second-leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night, want to sign Karuis as a backup to Andre Onana.

Karius has just two months left on his deal at Newcastle United and could leave the club as a free agent this summer - something that, according to Sport Witness, makes him an appealing option for Inter. Karius has made just one competitive appearance for the Magpies this season, coming in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barcelona ace ‘rejects’ Premier League move

Wolves have seen their hopes of landing Barcelona winger Ansu Fati take a major blow following reports that Fati has no intention of moving to Molineux this summer. Reports over a potential player-plus-cash deal involving Fati and Ruben Neves emerged last week, however, according to Sport, the 20-year-old has rejected the chance to move to Wolves this summer.