News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme

Ex-Sunderland ace tipped for shock Manchester United transfer

The latest Manchester United transfer news has seen them be linked with a shock move for a former Sunderland player.

By Joe Buck
Published 12th May 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read

The Red Devils have not yet guaranteed their participation in next season’s Champions League and host Wolves on Saturday on the back of a disappointing defeat to West Ham last weekend. That game was decided by a Said Benrahma strike that squirmed its way under a despairing David De Gea.

And De Gea, whose error against Sevilla also helped the Spanish side dump Manchester United out of the Europa League, could be set to leave Old Trafford this summer. The Spaniard, who has spent 12 years at the club since moving from Atletico Madrid, could be a free agent next month if he and the club do not agree on an extension.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jordan PickfordJordan Pickford
Jordan Pickford

If that does happen, then, according to the Daily Star, Erik ten Hag has reportedly identified former Sunderland stopper Jordan Pickford as a potential replacement. Despite only signing a contract extension with the club earlier this season, Pickford is likely to leave Everton this summer if the Toffees are relegated from the Premier League.