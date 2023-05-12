The Red Devils have not yet guaranteed their participation in next season’s Champions League and host Wolves on Saturday on the back of a disappointing defeat to West Ham last weekend. That game was decided by a Said Benrahma strike that squirmed its way under a despairing David De Gea.

And De Gea, whose error against Sevilla also helped the Spanish side dump Manchester United out of the Europa League, could be set to leave Old Trafford this summer. The Spaniard, who has spent 12 years at the club since moving from Atletico Madrid, could be a free agent next month if he and the club do not agree on an extension.

Jordan Pickford