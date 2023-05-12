Ex-Sunderland ace tipped for shock Manchester United transfer
The latest Manchester United transfer news has seen them be linked with a shock move for a former Sunderland player.
The Red Devils have not yet guaranteed their participation in next season’s Champions League and host Wolves on Saturday on the back of a disappointing defeat to West Ham last weekend. That game was decided by a Said Benrahma strike that squirmed its way under a despairing David De Gea.
And De Gea, whose error against Sevilla also helped the Spanish side dump Manchester United out of the Europa League, could be set to leave Old Trafford this summer. The Spaniard, who has spent 12 years at the club since moving from Atletico Madrid, could be a free agent next month if he and the club do not agree on an extension.
If that does happen, then, according to the Daily Star, Erik ten Hag has reportedly identified former Sunderland stopper Jordan Pickford as a potential replacement. Despite only signing a contract extension with the club earlier this season, Pickford is likely to leave Everton this summer if the Toffees are relegated from the Premier League.