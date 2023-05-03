News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
48 minutes ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
1 hour ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
16 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
16 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
18 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

Sunderland AFC news: Manchester United legend 'not sure' about Amad's first-team credentials

Manchester United legend Paul Parker has expressed concerns about Amad’s first-team credentials at Old Trafford.

By James Copley
Published 3rd May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The 20-year-old has scored 12 goals in 36 Championship appearances with three assists this season after United opted not to recall him in January and has cemented himself as a firm fan favourite on Wearside with many supporters hoping the Ivorian international will return to the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland’s next campaign.

Amad still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford after joining the Premier League club for a reported £19 million fee, including a further £18.2m in add-ons, from Italian side Atalanta in 2021, and is set to return to Manchester United this summer after his loan deal comes to an end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don't think that Amad Diallo is going to play a role next season,” former Manchester United legend Parker said. “Sunderland are on a good run at the moment, so they are on a high.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Amad Diallo of Sunderland celebrates after the team's victory in the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns on April 23, 2023 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Amad Diallo of Sunderland celebrates after the team's victory in the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns on April 23, 2023 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Amad Diallo of Sunderland celebrates after the team's victory in the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns on April 23, 2023 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Most Popular

"I’ve seen some games with him and he has done well but I’m still not sure about him. I expect him to go out on loan again because Man United wants him to play games and he is not going to do that at Man United.

“Those people saying that on social media might have seen a YouTube compilation with Diallo but remember what Antony looked like on YouTube. He was amazing. Football is not YouTube and he can’t claim a regular spot yet. Antony is still a better player but maybe in the future, Diallo can do something for Man United.”

Related topics:Manchester UnitedOld TraffordYouTubeStadium of Light