Sunderland AFC news: Manchester United legend 'not sure' about Amad's first-team credentials
Manchester United legend Paul Parker has expressed concerns about Amad’s first-team credentials at Old Trafford.
The 20-year-old has scored 12 goals in 36 Championship appearances with three assists this season after United opted not to recall him in January and has cemented himself as a firm fan favourite on Wearside with many supporters hoping the Ivorian international will return to the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland’s next campaign.
Amad still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford after joining the Premier League club for a reported £19 million fee, including a further £18.2m in add-ons, from Italian side Atalanta in 2021, and is set to return to Manchester United this summer after his loan deal comes to an end.
“I don't think that Amad Diallo is going to play a role next season,” former Manchester United legend Parker said. “Sunderland are on a good run at the moment, so they are on a high.
"I’ve seen some games with him and he has done well but I’m still not sure about him. I expect him to go out on loan again because Man United wants him to play games and he is not going to do that at Man United.
“Those people saying that on social media might have seen a YouTube compilation with Diallo but remember what Antony looked like on YouTube. He was amazing. Football is not YouTube and he can’t claim a regular spot yet. Antony is still a better player but maybe in the future, Diallo can do something for Man United.”