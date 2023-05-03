The 20-year-old has scored 12 goals in 36 Championship appearances with three assists this season after United opted not to recall him in January and has cemented himself as a firm fan favourite on Wearside with many supporters hoping the Ivorian international will return to the Stadium of Light ahead of Sunderland’s next campaign.

Amad still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford after joining the Premier League club for a reported £19 million fee, including a further £18.2m in add-ons, from Italian side Atalanta in 2021, and is set to return to Manchester United this summer after his loan deal comes to an end.

“I don't think that Amad Diallo is going to play a role next season,” former Manchester United legend Parker said. “Sunderland are on a good run at the moment, so they are on a high.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Amad Diallo of Sunderland celebrates after the team's victory in the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns on April 23, 2023 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

"I’ve seen some games with him and he has done well but I’m still not sure about him. I expect him to go out on loan again because Man United wants him to play games and he is not going to do that at Man United.